UM Health Now To Be Represented On CDC’s Advisory Committee For Immunization Practices

The University of Missouri will now be represented on the Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

M-U Health Care family physician Dr. Laura Morris has been named to be part of the committee which is charged with advising the C-D-C director on the use of immunizations, including the ages when vaccines should be given, the number of doses, time between doses and precautions and contradictions.

Morris’ tenure on the committee, representing the American Academy of Family Physicians, will begin this month.

Morris’ experience includes serving during the pandemic as co-chair of the M-U Health Care vaccination committee.

****Full Report:

MU Health Care family medicine physician, Dr. Laura Mo rris, has been named to the Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which develops recommendations for U.S. immunizations.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is charged with advising the director of the Centers for Disease Control on the use of immunizations, including the ages when vaccines should be given, number of doses, time between doses and precautions and contraindications.

Mo rris’ tenure on the committee begins this mo nth. On the committee, she will represent the American Academy of Family Physicians, which is an association of 130,000 family physicians working to solidify family medicine as the cornerstone of a functioning health care system.

“This role brings a significant opportunity to influence national level vaccination policy,” Mo rris said. “My job is to represent the perspective and needs of our organization and our specialty, family medicine. It is a privilege to participate in this process.”

In addition to being a physician, Mo rris holds a master’s degree in public health and is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. She has served as a family medicine physician at MU Health Care’s Callaway Physicians clinic for the past 17 years. She is also MU Health Care’s Chief Medical Of ficer for Ambulatory Care. In addition to her administrative roles, Mo rris is the William C. Allen, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the MU School of Medicine.