Oasis At Lakeport To Receive $65 Million In Funds From PACE Program

A $65-million infusion of financing has been announced for the much-hyped Oasis at Lakeport project in Osage Beach.

The entertainment district to be located at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road, near the Grand Glaize-Phylicia Carson Memorial bridges, will receive the funding through the state’s Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE, program.

MoEnergy says the financing, through CastleGreen Finance LLC at 8.57 percent over 20 years, is earmarked to go towards energy efficiency upgrades and projected to save the project some $91 million.

The now-$495-million project will include a 400-room Marriott hotel and conference center, an indoor waterpark, an outdoor amusement park, a parking garage and is expected to create 500 full-time jobs.

The amusement park and parking garage are expected to be open in time for Labor Day with the hotel and water park in late 2027.