PSC Sets Intervention Deadline For Ameren Rate Adjustments

The Missouri Public Service Commission has set an intervention deadline for cases filed by the Union Electric Company…AKA Ameren Missouri…which is requesting an adjustment under its Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Clause.

On December 1, 2025, Ameren Missouri submitted direct testimony and a revised tariff sheet on December 1st proposing a revised fuel adjustment rate, with an effective date of February 1, 2026.

Ameren also initiated a rate adjustment true-up to be included in the proposed fuel adjustment rate.

Applications to intervene and participate should be filed by December 17th with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at psc.mo.gov.