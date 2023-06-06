OATS Transit Making Changes To Payment System Starting July 1st

Cash is king, unless you rely on OATS transit to get around.

Riders will have to put the cash away starting July 1st as the company is changing how they accept payments.

Officials say you’ll be able to add funds using an online account and drivers will no longer accept cash on hand.

Fares for the general public will be just $2 per one-way rides, no matter your origin or destination.

To set up payments you will need to call them directly.

The changes affect riders in Laclede, Camden, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski County.

You can contact them at: 1-888-875-6287