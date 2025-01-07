OB Fire District Says 2024 Was “Historic” Call Year

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District reports that 2024 was a historic year.

Assistant Chief Steve Stafford says the year ended with personnel responding to 2,505 incidents…nearly 7 calls a day and 261 more than what had been the previous record of 2,244 set in 2018.

Among the calls…

There were 35 structure fires, 64 natural cover fires, 24 hazmat calls, 160 traffic accidents, 5 water or ice-related rescues, 8 searches for lost persons, one call for a sinkhole incident and 1,612 medical assists.

Osage Beach personnel also dealt with responding to 278 overlapping incidents and had an overall average response time of 6 minutes and 24 seconds.