Pub Crawl Right Around The Corner

Coming on the heels of the big winter storm over the weekend, some may find it hard to believe that this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Mardi Gras Pub Gras is pretty much right around the corner.

Lagina Fitzpatrick, with the pub crawl, says early indications are that this year’s event will be bigger and better.

“Right now we’re up to 16 stops, which is several more than last year, so we’re going to try to keep growing it and get more people involved and we’re pretty excited.”

Pub Crawl weekend begins that Friday night, February 21st, with a kickoff party and the pre-crawl at 1-PM on Saturday, the 22nd, and the buses to start rolling at 4-PM