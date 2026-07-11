OBFD Rescues Older Man Who Fell into the Water

Some anxious moments late Saturday (07-11-2026) morning when firefighters from Osage Beach respond to a water rescue at the 21-mile mark of the main channel along Apple Blossom Circle off Dude Ranch Road.

NEWS-07-11-2026 W-OBFD RESCUE

Deputy Chief Steve Lucas also says, while this incident had a positive ending, it’s imperative that life jackets are worn around the water.

Just the week before, Osage Beach personnel also responded to a toddler fell into the water. The toddler was taken to the hospital to be checked out along with a visibly upset bystander who saw it happen.