State of Emergency Declared in Response to Flash Flooding Across Missouri

Governor Mike Kehoe has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in response to flash flooding in the central, south-central, and southeastern portions of the state.

Under the Order, the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated enabling state agencies to coordinate directly and quickly with local jurisdictions to expedite assistance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the State Emergency Management Agency, the Division of Fire Safety, Missouri State Parks, and the Missouri Department of Conservation have all responded to impacted areas and are working with local emergency responders to assist with the flash flooding.

Some areas, including a summer camp in Lesterville, have received 6 to 12 inches of rain in just a 12-hour period.

Missouri Task Force 1 was also activated and deployed to the impacted areas.