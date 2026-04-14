Tue. Apr 14th, 2026

 

OBPD Releases Information on Motorcycle Accident

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, April 14th, 2026

More information has now been released concerning a motorcycle accident over the weekend in Osage Beach first reported by KRMS News.

Osage Beach Lieutenant Michael O’Day says it happened late Saturday night when a man from Texas failed to negotiate a curve on Barry Prewitt Memorial Drive near Columbia Boulevard.

The bike crossed over the center before striking a curb and going airborne across a grassy area.

The man, who was thrown from the motorcycle, was flown from the scene with serious injuries to University Hospital.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, April 14th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony