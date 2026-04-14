OBPD Releases Information on Motorcycle Accident

More information has now been released concerning a motorcycle accident over the weekend in Osage Beach first reported by KRMS News.

Osage Beach Lieutenant Michael O’Day says it happened late Saturday night when a man from Texas failed to negotiate a curve on Barry Prewitt Memorial Drive near Columbia Boulevard.

The bike crossed over the center before striking a curb and going airborne across a grassy area.

The man, who was thrown from the motorcycle, was flown from the scene with serious injuries to University Hospital.