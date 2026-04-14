MO State Emergency Operations Plan Activated in Advance of World Cup

The Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated in advance of the World Cup Tournament coming to Kansas City…one of the 11 host cities in the country for the event June 11 through July 19.

Governor Mike Kehoe signed an Executive Order to activate the plan which enables state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to expedite any assistance if needed.

The order also activates the Missouri National Guard to assist local law enforcement with security operations throughout associated events.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to converge on Missouri for the activities.

The Executive Order will expire on July 31st.