Sedalia Man Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison On Child Porn Charges

A Sedalia man will spend 35 years in federal prison without parole.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, 35-year-old Dustin Shane Colvin plead guilty in January to two counts of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Colvin’s co-defendant is 24-year-old Serena Dowling, also from Sedalia, and she pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child porn back in March.

In the release its indicated that Colvin, Dowling’s fiancé, had asked her to take photos of the victim and send them to him via Snapchat.

Dowling had promised the child $100 per photo, but only paid about half.

Colvin is also a registered sex offender, and was convicted of statutory rape of a 13-year-old in 2007.