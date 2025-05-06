One Arrest After Two Injured in Camden County Accident

Two people are injured and one driver arrested after a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Old-5 just north of the south junction of South-5 in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened when one vehicle was slowing down to make a turn and was hit from behind by the other vehicle.

A 53-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman, both from Camdenton, in the car that was slowing down suffered minor injuries and were treat at Lake Regional.

The other driver, a 39-year-old man from Sunrise Beach, was uninjured. He was also given a one-way ride to the Camden County Jail for a 24-hour hold and now faces two pending charges of DWI-physical injury, driving too close and not having a valid license.