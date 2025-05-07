MoDOT Dealing with Drainage Issues

Ask and you shall receive…it could be a new motto for the Missouri Department of Transportation…at least in the lake area.

During MoDOT’s regular Monday morning interview on KRMS Radio and TV, a listener reported a concern about a potential traffic hazard when driving from the Niangua Bridge toward Harvest Road in Camden County. That hazard being a puddle covering the line to mark the end of the driving lane.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the caller has a valid concern that’s not just unique to that stretch of roadway with other areas of drainage issues being reported over the past couple of weeks.

Roeger also urges anyone with concerns about roadway conditions to contact MoDOT through it’s 24-hour number…1-888-ASK-MoDOT (1-888-275-6636).