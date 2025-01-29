One Arrested After Alleged Knife Assault in Eldon

One person is arrested after an altercation late Tuesday night in Eldon sent another person to the emergency room.

The probable cause statement indicates that officers were called to the residence and found the unidentified victim covering his neck with a towel after being cut by the suspect identified as 50-year-old Vincent Neal Stevson.

The victim claims that he and Stevson were messing around and wrestling when, for some unknown reason, Stevson came at him saying something about a rapist before cutting his throat.

Witnesses at the scene pretty much verified the events and that the victim and Stevson had been drinking heavily throughout the night. There was no word on the condition of the victim.

Stevson is formally charged with first-degree assault serious injury or special victim and armed criminal action.

He was being held in the Miller County Jail.