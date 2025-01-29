Osage Beach Police Investigating Early-Morning Theft from ATM

Osage Beach police are investigating an early-morning theft from an ATM.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says officers responded just after 2:30 this morning to an alarm sounding at Oak Star Bank on the parkway. Upon arrival, a Ford pickup truck reported as stolen locally was unoccupied with a chain attached to the bumper.

The ATM had been forced open and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. The theft is similar to several others that occurred last spring in Versailles, Greenview, Laurie and Eldon.

Anyone with possible information on the latest incident should contact Osage Beach Police (573-302-2010) or local law enforcement.