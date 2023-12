One person is dead after a one-car accident late Sunday night on Blue Spring Drive a short distance north of Wedgewood Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the car driven by 61-year-old Jeffrey Ballew, of Kaiser, crossed over the center, traveled off the road and struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a field.

Ballew was not wearing a seat belt and pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s the 46th traffic fatality for the highway patrol’s Troop-F this year.