One Dead, One Injured After a Shooting in Lebanon

Lebanon police are investigating an incident early Sunday afternoon that left one person dead and another injured.

The police department says officers, including SWAT, were called to a house in the 400 block of North Monroe and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. A second person, identified as Roger Starnes, was found deceased in the house.

Assisting at the scene were the Lebanon Fire Department, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.