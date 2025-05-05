32 Injured in Gasconade County Traffic Accident

A shuttle bus accident on highway-100 near Eagles Nest Drive in in Gasconade County sends 32 people to the emergency rooms.

The highway patrol says it happened late Saturday morning when the bus ran off the road. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Hermann, overcorrected sending the shuttle bus back across and off the opposite side before striking a ditch.

The driver was the only one wearing a seat belt…he was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Three others were also seriously hurt while 17 suffered minor injuries and 11 suffered moderate injuries. They were all taken to nearby hospitals.