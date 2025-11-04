One Fatal Crash & Several DWI Arrests Top HWP Report For The Weekend

The highway patrol reports one person died and six others were injured in three accidents while seven people were arrested over the weekend in the lake area.

The fatal accident happened just after 11:00 Sunday night on highway-5 near Dry Hollow Road in Camden County.

They say a 19-year-old from Steelville crossed over the center of the road, striking an 18-wheeler head-on.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene while the 45-year-old from Owensville driving the truck was not injured.

Elsewhere five people suffered minor-to-moderate injuries when a car struck a deer on Route-Z in Miller County and one person was injured when a motorcycle hit a deer on Route-A near Lowell Williams Road, also in Miller County.

All but one of the seven arrests were alcohol-related with five arrested for alleged drunk driving and one for being a minor visibly intoxicated.

The other arrest was for an Eldon man being wanted on a warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas..