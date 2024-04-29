fbpx

Mon. Apr 29th, 2024

 

One Injured As Bass Boats Collide On Lake Of The Ozarks

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, April 29th, 2024

A collision between two bass boats Saturday morning at Lake of the Ozarks sends one person to the emergency room.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says 68-year-old Michael Benedict, of Camdenton, was traveling upstream while 57-year-old Shannon McCarthy, of Ballwin, was traveling downstream.

Both attempted to give way to the other but ended up veering in the same direction before colliding.

McCarthy was not wearing a safety jacket and was thrown into the water but apparently escaped injury.

Benedict’s passenger, 39-year-old Curtis Reinkemeyer of Lees Summit, did suffer minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, April 29th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony