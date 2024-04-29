One Injured As Bass Boats Collide On Lake Of The Ozarks

A collision between two bass boats Saturday morning at Lake of the Ozarks sends one person to the emergency room.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says 68-year-old Michael Benedict, of Camdenton, was traveling upstream while 57-year-old Shannon McCarthy, of Ballwin, was traveling downstream.

Both attempted to give way to the other but ended up veering in the same direction before colliding.

McCarthy was not wearing a safety jacket and was thrown into the water but apparently escaped injury.

Benedict’s passenger, 39-year-old Curtis Reinkemeyer of Lees Summit, did suffer minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.