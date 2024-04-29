Dogwood Festival Squeezes Activities Into One Day Due To Weather

How do you squeeze three days of a carnival into one…?…by picking up one day of decent weather for your event.

That’s according to Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director KC Cloke who tells KRMS Radio and TV that Saturday allowed most of the Dogwood Festival offerings to happen.

The good vibes for the day, according to Cloke, started with the annual parade through Camdenton which she described as a huge success.

After, perhaps, recuperating for a day or two, the chamber’s event committee will re-cap this year’s event addressing the challenges and bringing up any new ideas for the 74th annual event.

Otherwise, up next for the chamber will be the air show on September 7th.