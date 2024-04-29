Young Eagles Reschedule Flights Following Severe Weekend Weather

Not only did the weekend weather wipe out Dogwood Festival activities Friday night but the free airplane rides from the Lake of the Ozarks Experimental Aircraft Association were also grounded on Saturday.

Calling it in the best interest of safety and a comfortable ride, the E-A-A called off the day based on the forecast which brought with it some high and gusty winds.

The International Young Eagles Day at the Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport is now back on the calendar for Saturday, June 8th.