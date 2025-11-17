One Seriously Hurt in Tuscumbia District Fire Truck Accident

A brush truck from the Tuscumbia Fire District is totaled and one person seriously hurt in an accident Sunday afternoon on Route-A east of Missouri-17.

The highway patrol says the driver, a 40-year-old man from Eldon, overcorrected when the truck ran off the road causing the truck to start sliding before overturning, crossing back across and off the opposite side of the road and coming to rest on its top.

The report indicates that an occupant, a 40-year-old man from Eldon, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.