Two Injured When SUV Leaves Road and Hits a Tree Head-On

Two people are injured, one seriously, in a one-vehicle accident late Sunday night at Gensert Road and Foote Lane Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the SUV driven at a high rate of speed by a 19-year-old woman from Eldon began to skid and crossed over Gensert before hitting a tree head-on.

The driver suffered minor injuries while the passenger, a 42-year-old man also from Eldon, was seriously hurt.

Both were wearing seat belts and both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.