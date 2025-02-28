Open-Flame Cooking Ordinance Officially in Effect This Weekend Within Osage Beach Fire District

This weekend marks the beginning of a new ordinance that prohibits the use of open-flame grills on the decks of multi-family dwellings in Osage Beach.

Public hearings were held and a 90-day comment period was offered when the ordinance, which complies with the International Fire Code and follows suit of other lake area fire districts, was being considered in the Osage Beach district.

Chief Paul Berardi says, at the time, that most in the public were aware of the safety issue behind the ordinance which is official March 1, 2025.

The fire code prohibits the operation of charcoal burners and other open-flame devices on combustible balconies within 10 feet of combustible construction. Exceptions include one or two-family dwellings, construction protected by automatic sprinkler systems and certain LP gas cooking devices.