Tuscumbia-Area House Destroyed by Fire

A Tuscumbia-area house is destroyed by fire.

The Moreau Fire District says the call late Thursday afternoon was received to the area of highway-52 and Brown Road. Upon arrival, the house was fully involved and had spread to nearby brush.

While on the scene, crews also worked a motor vehicle accident right near where the house fire was.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Eldon, Tuscumbia and Rocky Mount districts.

There no injuries and the cause of the blaze is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.