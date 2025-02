Fire and rescue personnel from tbe Osage Beach and Mid-County fire districts get together for some “surgical” extrication skills.

Osage Beach Fire says the drills helps keep first responders prepared and up-to-date with new techniques in the case of needing to remove trapped patients from vehicles that have been involved in an accident.

Reed’s Iron and Metal Recycling donated the vehicles used in the drills while Hi-Tech transported the vehicles to the scene of the drill.