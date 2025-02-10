Gov. Kehoe Signs Executive Order in Advance of Expected Wintry Weather

Governor Mike Kehoe, on Monday, signed an executive order in advance of the arrival of wintry weather this week.

Executive Order-25-17 was a precautionary action which waives certain hours of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel and activates the Missouri National Guard, if needed, for state and local response efforts.

The order also gives the Missouri Adjutant General authority to call and order into active service such portions of the organized militia deemed necessary to around the state.

Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected into Wednesday with widespread travel impacts expected depending on where you are.