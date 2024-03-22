Osage Beach Asking For Approval Of Two Issues In The Upcoming April Election

The City of Osage Beach is asking for approval of two issues which appear on the upcoming General Municipal Ballot.

Mayor Michael Harmison says Proposition-U would allow the city to impose a 2% local use tax on out-of-state and internet purchases which, according to Harmison, would level the playing field for local retailers.

Revenue generated by the use tax would be earmarked for the city’s parks and recreation system.

Also appearing on the ballot in Osage Beach is Proposition-A which would allow for the appointment of a city collector.

Mayor Harmison says the position would be responsible for duties currently being performed by the collective efforts of other staff in city hall.

The two ballot issues will be decided on Tuesday, April 2nd.