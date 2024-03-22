A two-week long search for a missing Mizzou student from Springfield has come to an end, after his body was found along the banks of the Cumberland River around 8 miles west of Nashville Tennessee.

According to police, 22-year-old Riley Strain had been drinking downtown when we went missing after 10PM on March the 8th.

His bank card was found along the riverbank, and surveillance footage nearby also showed him walking along the river.

His body was found by a barge operator this Thursday morning and police say no foul-play is expected in his death, however an autopsy is pending.

The university has released a statement and are offering counseling support for anyone in need.

–

University of Missouri President Mun Y. Choi shared this statement…..