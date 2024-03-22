Fri. Mar 22nd, 2024
A two-week long search for a missing Mizzou student from Springfield has come to an end, after his body was found along the banks of the Cumberland River around 8 miles west of Nashville Tennessee.
According to police, 22-year-old Riley Strain had been drinking downtown when we went missing after 10PM on March the 8th.
His bank card was found along the riverbank, and surveillance footage nearby also showed him walking along the river.
His body was found by a barge operator this Thursday morning and police say no foul-play is expected in his death, however an autopsy is pending.
The university has released a statement and are offering counseling support for anyone in need.
University of Missouri President Mun Y. Choi shared this statement…..
“I write to you with a heavy heart with the news that the search for MU student Riley Strain has ended tragically. After an exhaustive search by authorities and volunteers, Riley’s body was recovered today in Nashville, Tenn., where he had traveled to attend his fraternity’s spring formal event.
The university is equipped to assist you as you process this loss. Students can contact the MU Counseling Center for support. Additionally, the Employee Assistance Program is available to faculty and staff.
The safety of our community is our highest priority, whether on campus or off campus. If you feel unsafe at any time, please call the MU Police Department at 573-882-7201 or dial 911 in the event of any emergency.
As the Mizzou community mourns Riley, we are keeping his family in our thoughts and offering support.”