Firefighters To Be Honored In Jefferson City On March 26th

Men and women who wear the uniform of a firefighter will be recognized next week in the annual Capitol for Fire Fighters Day in Jefferson City.

This year’s ceremony will place an added emphasis on women serving in the industry with several speakers expected to address the contributions, overall, by firefighters to public safety.

Among the speakers expected: Governor Mike Parson, D-P-S Director Sandy Karsten, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean, Fenton Fire Chief and Missouri Women of Fire President Ramona Kaminski and others.

The recognition, on Tuesday the 26th, begins at 12 p.m.