Camden County led voter-turnout based on available numbers from around the lake area in Tuesday’s primary elections.

A total of 10,328 of a possible 34,390 ballots were cast on Tuesday in Camden County for a 30.03 percent turnout.

In Miller County, there were 5,122 of a possible 18,532 votes on Tuesday for a 27.64 percent turnout.

Turnout figures were unavailable from Morgan and Benton counties.