Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Thursday March 7th

Several items are on the agenda for this next week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

Among those items are proposed ordinances dealing with the city continuing under a lease to operate and maintain Lee C. Fine Airport in the state park, an ordinance to participate in the Missouri Department of Highway Safety’s grant program for Fiscal-2025, and adopting an amended operating budget for Fiscal-2024.

There will also be time set aside for citizen’s communications.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting this next Thursday afternoon, March 7, begins at 5:30 in city hall.