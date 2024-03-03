Rolla House Fire Kills At Least Three

At least three people are dead following a house fire over the weekend Rolla in Phelps County.

Rolla Rural Fire Chief Roger Hayes says the call was received to the 10-thousand block of County Road 21-20 at 10:46 Saturday night and, upon arrival, the house was fully involved with a nearby off-duty Phelps County Deputy discovering and taking care of a young boy who was outside of the house.

Information was received about others being trapped but firefighters from several districts or departments could not initially gain entry because of the conditions.

The fire was eventually brought under control with three fatalities confirmed. Their identities have not been released.