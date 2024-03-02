MODOT Says Route 65/52 Ramp To Close Wednesday For Repairs

MoDOT is giving motorists who normally use the Route-65 and 52 ramp in Benton County a heads-up about a closing that’s on the calendar for the middle of this next week.

Specifically, the northbound ramp from 65 to 52 will be closed to traffic from 7-AM until about 12-NOON on Wednesday, March 6, to allow for pavement repair.

Message boards will be in place directing affected motorist to continue north to Benton County Road-900, Sieving Road, to turn around and head back south for access to 52.

The work is scheduled to be done pending any possible delays due to the weather or other unforeseen circumstances.