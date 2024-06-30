Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday Due To 4th Holiday

It’s a busy agenda coming up a little early for next week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

With July 4th falling on what would be the city’s normal day for the meeting, the board instead will get together on Tuesday, the 2nd.

Highlighting the agenda will be second and final readings on changes to the water and sewer rates, repairs to hangars at the Grand Glaize Airport, approving Gary Smith as Municipal Judge, an ordinance dealing with the city administrator’s position and an executive session to deal with legal actions.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday in city hall, begins at 5:30.