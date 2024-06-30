MDC Releases Report On Fall Deer & Turkey Seasons

Heads up…if you are a hunter in Missouri, you probably need to hear this report.

The Department of Conservation has announced several changes in advance of the upcoming fall deer and turkey seasons.

Those changes, among others for the turkey season, will include permits no longer being included with an archery permit, a new fall permit has been created requiring both firearms and archery hunters to purchase the permit, and the fall seasons now being divided into archery and firearms portions with a reduced harvest from four birds to two of either sex…both portions combined.

As for the deer season, several changes been made with antler-point restrictions, permits, the addition of removal of certain managed hunts, the ability to use a drone to track wounded deer and turkeys and price increases for the permits.

Any and all of the new information is available on the M-D-C website.