The Gravois Fire District reports a total of 31 calls for the week ending this past Sunday.

Chief Ed Hancock says 25 of the calls were medical-related.

Hancock also says there were also three traffic accidents over the week along with one residential structure fire, one call for mutual aid for a fire alarm sounding and one suicide threat.

Year-to-date, with only Sunday not figured in, the Gravois District responded to 1,595 calls over the course of 2023.