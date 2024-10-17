West Central Missouri Community Action Agency Receives Lofty Recognition

The West Central Missouri Community Action Agency receives some lofty recognition.

The agency is one of only five action agencies, nationwide, to earn Gold Star distinction through the National Community Action Partnership’s Pathways to Excellence Program.

The West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, based in Appleton City, covers a primary service area of nine counties which includes Morgan and Benton, with program expansions and extended services in 16 other counties including Camden and Miller.

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency is proud to announce that it has earned the coveted Gold Tier distinction through the National Community Action Partnership’s Pathways to Excellence Program, making it one of only five Community Action Agencies nationwide to achieve this prestigious status.

The National Community Action Partnership recognizes Community Action Agencies (CAAs) across the country that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to excellence through its Bronze, Silver, and Gold, and Platinum Tier recognition. Out of the 1,000 CAAs nationwide, only a select few have reached any of these levels of distinction, with Gold Tier agencies standing out for their dedication to continuous improvement, innovation, and impactful service in their communities. No agencies have completed requirements for Platinum level achievement at this time.

To earn Gold Tier status, agencies must not only complete the requirements for Bronze and Silver recognition but also undergo specialized training on the self-study process, participate in cohort-based training, receive technical assistance, and complete a comprehensive self-study of all 35 Standards of Excellence. Feedback from peer reviewers further informs quality improvement efforts for Gold Tier agencies, ensuring ongoing growth and impact.

Jana Witt, Chief Development and Compliance Officer, accepted the award on behalf of West Central at the recent NCAP Conference in Seattle, Washington. Reflecting on the achievement, Witt stated: “West Central’s attainment of the Gold Tier in the Pathways to Excellence Program is a testament to our agency’s legacy of striving for excellence. The Pathways to Excellence process is rigorous, requiring contributions from staff at all levels. Together, we’ve worked to meet NCAP’s Standards of Excellence, which are modeled on the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and tailored specifically for community action agencies. We are honored to join the small number of agencies that have achieved Gold Tier status, and we are committed to continuing our journey toward the highest level of achievement, the Platinum Tier.”

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency has proudly served a nine-county region in west central Missouri since 1965. The organization’s mission, “West Central helps people and communities reach their fullest potential by cultivating and coordinating resources, building partnerships, and advocating for change,” is reflected in the wide range of programs and services offered. Each year, the agency provides housing assistance, emergency services, energy conservation, employment and training, transportation, and credit-building resources to over 10,500 individuals.

In addition to its core services, West Central’s community development corporation, New Growth, fosters entrepreneurship and small business development. The New Growth Women’s Business Center and the business acceleration network, Start Here, help entrepreneurs and small business owners thrive. The agency’s transportation initiative, New Growth Transit, utilizes a volunteer driver network to offer free rides to individuals for employment, medical appointments, shopping, and other needs. New Growth also administers the Heartland Regional Food Business Center (HRFBC) along with the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. The HRFBC is a USDA-funded organization that works to make locally produced food a major contributor to a safe and resilient food supply. The center’s work supports healthy people, community economies, and sustainable ecosystems. For information about New Growth initiatives, visit https://www.newgrowthmo.org/

West Central’s primary service area includes the Missouri counties Cass, Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon. Program expansions have extended varied services into Barton, Camden, Dade, Dallas, Franklin, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Polk, and Bourbon and Crawford counties in Kansas. Learn more at https://wcmcaa.org.