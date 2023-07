A second reading to officially approve designating 3-percent sales tax on adult-use marijuana to go towards funding parks and recreation and public safety services takes top billing for tonight’s Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting.

The board will also conduct a public hearing to take comments on a rezoning issue requested by Lakeport Village-L-L-C.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall tonight, begins at 6:00.