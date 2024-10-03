Osage Beach City Meeting Set For 5:30 Thursday With Numerous Items Up For Discussion

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together again later today with several discussion items appearing on the published agenda.

Among them: the first and second readings of an ordinance to approve a transfer of funds in the 2024 budget for engineering professional services; amending design guidelines for the sewerage system; and drainage improvements for the Summit Circle project.

The Peanick Park improvement plan also appears on the agenda.

Today’s Osage Beach meeting in city hall will begin at 5:30.