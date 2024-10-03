Bennett Spring State Park Prepares For 100th Anniversary Of Trout Fishing Event

It’ll be a big weekend in the Lebanon area as a popular destination for anglers wanting to hook onto a lunker of a trout will be celebrating its 100th year of being open to the public.

Rebecca Rupard, from the Lebanon Tourism Office, says that the centennial celebration of Bennett Spring State Park will feature some fun for all who drop in on Saturday.

“And they’re going to have all sorts of things going on out at the park in the main portion of the park. So they’ll have live music and food trucks and a car show, and they’re going to storytelling and there’ll be all sorts of informational booths about in the spring. And I think it’s just going to be a great day out there.”

It all starts at 10:00 with music and storytelling and will run throughout the day until “movie night” at 6:30.

And for the record, the official name of the park is not Bennett Springs, but rather Bennet Spring…with no ”S” on the end of the Spring.