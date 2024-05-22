Osage Beach Continues Search For New Administrator With Possible Selections Around The Corner

The City of Osage Beach continues its search for a new administrator.

That’s according to Mayor Michael Harmison who says the process has moved right along and, barring any complications, an announcement about a pending appointment could come as soon as by the end of this week.

“We had a lot of qualified applicants. The way this process works…it is an appointment by the Mayor, and an approval by the Board. And so, we went through the applications and we picked out several…..and we’ve had the interview process, and we are going to follow up with a couple in the next day or two.”

The appointed candidate will still need board of aldermen approval which is expected in the next month or so to allow the chosen one to work with outgoing administrator Jeana Woods before her final day in September.

After 22 years with the city, the most recent 10 as administrator, Woods announced her resignation to pursue her own CPA business in the private sector.