Severe Weather Brings Minor Power Outages Across The Lake Region

Strong storms moving through the Lake Area on Tuesday brought hail, high winds, Tornado warnings & a few fallen trees that knocked out power to some in the region.

Around 8PM most of the area cooperatives were reporting some loss of power, including nearly 500 with Laclede Electric in Pulaski County and a few hundred in COMO and Southwest Electric, along with just under 100 with Three Rivers.

Evergy and Ameren also reported a handful of outages across the Lake….with Warsaw having the higher numbers…however, most of those areas have been restored as of 10PM.

High Power Lines also collapsed across Interstate 70, causing the highway to shutdown in both directions for a short period in Montgomery County.

If you’re experiencing an outage, check the outage maps below to see if you’re affected…..

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map