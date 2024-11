The Missouri State Parks Department will be holding its biannual trails advisory board meeting Saturday morning in Jefferson City.

Discussion items on the published agenda include: the Fiscal Year 2025 Recreational Trails Program, the Open Project Selection Process and the Fiscal Year 2025 R-T-P Grant Application.

The meeting is set for 10:30 Saturday morning, November 2nd, at the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site in Jefferson City.

The meeting is open to the public.