Osage Beach Fire Breaks 2024 Record For Emergency Calls

With 213 calls for the month of November, the Osage Beach Fire District forges into new territory breaking its previous yearly record, just set in 2024, for the most calls in a year.

Just over half of the calls in November were EMS-related.

Osage Beach personnel also responded to 17 natural cover fires, three structure fires, seven traffic crashes, three hazmat incidents and two animal rescues.

The year-to-date figure, heading into December, stood at 2,528 calls breaking the previous mark of 2,503 calls.