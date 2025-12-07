Side-by-Side Accident in Morgan County Sends Two to Hospital

An off-road vehicle accident in Morgan County sends two people to the emergency room…one with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened late Saturday afternoon in the 21,000 block of Seals Road when a 56-year-old woman from Sand Spring, Oklahoma, was trying to climb a steep hill. The vehicle overturned and rolled down the hill.

The woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional while her passenger, a 53-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Both had been wearing devices at the time.

The 56-year-old also faces a pending DWI-serious physical injury charge as a result of the accident.