Lake Area Dodges Recent Severe Weather Bullet – EMA Offices Request Info On Any Damage

The lake area dodges the wrath of Mother Nature Monday night and Tuesday morning with no reports of damage or any significant flooding being received by the emergency management agencies in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

Most of the significant weather-related damage and flooding stayed well to the south and southeast of the lake area with some reports of rainfall in the 5-10” range.

In the meantime, if you find any damage you believe to be related to the recent severe weather, you are being urged to report it to your local E-M-A office.