Osage Beach, Laurie & Eldon Have Local Meetings Tuesday Night

Here’s a look at area meetings for Tonight 10/08/24

The Eldon Board of Aldermen is back in regular session tonight with new business highlighting a short agenda.

Expected discussion items include revising the city’s types of licenses and license fees, a change order to the city’s agreement with All Clear Plumbing and Sewer, and a resolution to amend the application for the sale and distribution of liquors.

The Eldon board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in the public works building, begins at 6:00 and will be streamed to Facebook Live.

-o-

The Laurie Board of Aldermen gets together again tonight to take care of business.

Published agenda items include: the usual reports along with merchant and liquor licenses, a report from the city’s enhancement committee and an expected closed session.

The Laurie Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in city hall, begins at 6:00.

-o-

More housing, another hotel, a restaurant and other offerings could soon be cleared to locate within Osage Beach.

The Osage Beach Planning Commission is set to meet in its regular meeting later today with one discussion item appearing under new business.

That one item is a proposed special use permit to allow the applicant, MCM Development, to put in seven additional condo units on 8.5 acres in the area of Topsider Lane while, also, retaining the restaurant and hotel facilities required by the original P-U-D on the remaining 4.28 acres.

The current planned unit development consists of 139 condo units.

The Osage Beach Planning Commission meeting, today in city hall, begins at 5:30.