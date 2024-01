A one-vehicle accident around 10:00 Thursday night on Camden County Route-A at Midway Road sends an Osage Beach man to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by 39-year-old James Thacker ran off the road and struck a tree.

Thacker was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

He was taken to Lake Regional.

Thacker is also accused of DWI-persistent offender, C&I driving with a crash and driving without insurance.